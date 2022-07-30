Janhvi Kapoor: Happy to See Good Luck Jerry is Entertaining People and They're Loving My Work

Janhvi Kapoor has just come back after shooting for Bawaal in Poland. The actress says she was missing India while she was there and is happy to be back at a time when her latest film Good Luck Jerry has released. The film opened digitally on Friday, and the actress was in Delhi the same evening for a Reliance Digital flagship store launch.

When people told her that Good Luck Jerry is getting a lot of love, Janhvi said, “I have just come back from Poland and I did some work, and then came to Delhi for this store launch, so I haven’t been able to enjoy the response to the film yet. We make films to entertain people and make them happy, and if Good Luck Jerry has done that to some extent, I am very happy. I hope more people see my work and I get to do more good work."

The actress also penned a thank you note on social media for her fans, after the response.

The actress was also happy to be in Delhi after a long time, and was overwhelmed by the crowd that was waiting to welcome her. “I miss Delhi a lot, when I got off the car outside the store and saw so many people showering love on me, I felt so happy. I was missing India so much when I was in Poland. And the welcome I got outside the Reliance Digital store, I was wondering why don’t I come to Delhi more often. The food here is so good. As soon as I reached I ordered food from Gulati’s on Pandara Road and ate a lot of Indian food," she said.

There was a lot of talk about gadgets, and Janhvi said that the one thing she can’t do without is her phone. When asked who she calls or texts the most, the actress told News18, “I mostly call or text my management team to find out my work schedule, or call the director I’m working with at the time. Sorry the answer isn’t very personal or interesting."

