Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen leaving Mumbai on Tuesday evening with her family and rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya for a pre-birthday vacation. The actress turns 26 on March 6. The actress was spotted heading for her flight with Boney Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor and Shikhar. For her flight, Janhvi opted for a traditional look. She was seen wearing a simple salwar kameez while Khushi opted for a chic crop top and pants.

Boney was also seen in a kurta while Shikhar was seen wearing a casual tee and a pair of denim pants. Shikhar was seen walking close to Boney while heading into the airport. Before leaving for the flight, Janhvi gave a quick look at the cameras and smiled for the paparazzi. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Shikhar and Janhvi reportedly dated in the past, but called they called it quits after a brief period of time. The actress sparked rumours of rekindling their romance after holidayed in Maldives together. A few weeks ago, Shikhar made his first public appearance with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. Shikhar was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi stationed outside Anil Kapoor’s residence.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor had a memorable year at the movies last year. She was seen in Good Luck Jerry last year, playing the role of Jerry. Her performance was praised by all. She then starred in Mili and showed her versatility as an actor.

Janhvi will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi will Rajkummar Rao. This will mark their second collaboration after Roohi. The film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma, and many more. The film will be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here