Janhvi Kapoor Hilariously Mimics Tejasswi Prakash As She Gets Caught During Midnight Cravings Walk

Janhvi Kapoor stays quite active on social media. The actress keeps sharing pictures from her photoshoots, as well as, her personal life on Instagram. This time, she has treated her fans to a super cute reel with make-up artist Priyanka Borkar. In the video, Janhvi sneaks into a cupboard to grab a bite of a dessert when she is stopped by Priyanka.

After that, the two of them can be seen exchanging dialogues about the Shesh Naagin, played by Tejasswi Prakash in the Colors TV show Naagin 6.

Priyanka interrupts Janhvi’s mission to satisfy her midnight cravings by asking her why is she taking a walk at midnight. The actress replies, “When you walk, you don’t see the time. And you never walk according to a time schedule. Because if someone watches you when you walk, they only see the figure. And I maintain mine. Therefore, I walk."

“Jab midnight cravings wali walk ke beech koi tumhe pakad le," Janhvi has written as the caption of the post.

Janhvi is wearing a white crop top paired with grey pajamas in the reel. The video, posted on Wednesday, has received over 2 lakh likes within just two hours.

The Gunjan Saxena actress keeps entertaining her fans with such funny reels. Last year, she had hilariously mimicked the “what is this behavior" sequence from season 5 of Bigg Boss.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the black comedy Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The film is an official remake of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila and it will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2021 horror comedy Roohi, will also be a part of Mathukutty Xavier’s thriller Mili, which is said to be released this year.

