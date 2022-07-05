Janhvi Kapoor Imitates Friends' Janice With Iconic 'Oh My God' - Video You Must Not Miss

If you haven’t watched FRIENDS, you are certainly living under a rock. While the popular sitcom is everyone’s favourite, looks like Janhvi Kapoor is obsessed with it too. On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and dropped a video in which his Bawaal co-star can be seen imitating Friends’ Janice. The video begins with Janhvi imitating Janice’s laughter. She then says, “Oh my God, Chandler Bing." “@janhvikapoor Aka Janice (sic)," the caption on Varun’s video reads.

Later, a paparazzo account also shared the video on Instagram. Several social media users reacted to it. While some think Janhvi completely ‘nailed it’, others call it sheer ‘overacting’. “Same like a janice🔥🔥 good job," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “She sounds like Janice gave birth to a goat."

Earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a picture with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan and announced that they have wrapped up the Amsterdam shoot schedule of the film. She further revealed that they will be next heading to Poland for Bawaal’s next shooting schedule. “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam 💥 Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us?" the caption of her post read.

Talking about Bawaal, it was earlier reported that the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will take place in four European countries including the city of Love - Paris. Apart from this, the film shoot will also take place at three locations in India. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

Apart from Bwaal, Janhvi will also be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Good Luck Jerry is a black comedy which is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

