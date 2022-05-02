Janhvi Kapoor Impresses All As She Grooves To In Akhon Ki Masti; Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor surely knows the art of ruling social media. The actress often shares interesting pictures and videos on her official Instagram account. Once again, Janhvi has left netizens impressed with her International Dance Day special post.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a video in which she can be seen recreating Rekha’s iconic dance moves from the superhit song In Ankhon Ki Masti. She sat of the foor and wore a floral Anarkali suit. The young star kept her make-up minimal and tied her hair in a single ponytail. “#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first बैठकी भाव attempts. Miss it 🙁 Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I’m 2 days late (sic)," the caption of Janhvi’s video read. With her expressions and moves, the actress has surely left fans completely impressed.

The comment section of Janhvi Kapoor’s post is flooded with red heart emojis. Even ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra and actress Sanya Malhotra reacted to the video and sent love to Janhvi. Her BFF Shanaya Kapoor also dropped heart emojis. While some of the fans called Janhvi’s video ‘beautiful’, others appreciated her no make-up look. “You are looking so beautiful without make up," one of the social media user wrote.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 release, Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao. Currently, she is working on her next film titled Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Reportedly, the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will also be taking place in four European countries including the city of Love - Paris. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. In addition to Bawaal, the actress also has Good Luck Jerry and Mili marked on her calendar.

