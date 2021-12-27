Janhvi Kapoor Intense Workout Video is the Inspiration We Need, Watch

We now know the secret to Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning physique. It’s quite simple actually. She burns those calories with some rigorous workouts. A recent Reel shared by an Instagram page showed the actress going through an intense weight training session in a gym.

Janhvi Kapoor has been papped numerous times outside gyms and is quite famous for her inclination towards a fit and healthy lifestyle. She has been spotted doing various modes of training like Pilates, yoga, and animal flow workout to maintain an active lifestyle and look captivating, both on and off-screen.

The recent video opens up to Janhvi doing a heavy barbell back squat while maintaining an impressive posture. She then proceeds to do glute leg raises which helps build stronger glute muscles and overall give a more firm shape to the back.

Janhvi, who could be seen sporting a pink tank top paired with dark grey leggings, looked stunning and enchanted her fans online. For most of her workout sessions, she mainly focused on her lower body fitness. She then moved to another exercise and did some single-leg hip thrusts with a heavy kettlebell and then switched to lunges while her trainer guided her.

The video garnered numerous likes and comments within hours of being posted and gave some real fitness goals to people.

Earlier, Janhvi had managed to turn heads when her video of working out in sync with fellow actor and friend Sara Ali Khan went viral. The video which was shared by Sara last year, showed the duo pulling off an intense workout together in the presence of their trainer Namrata Purohit.

Janhvi’s official Instagram page is also loaded with pictures and videos where she demonstrates different combinations of exercises that help her stay active and glamorous for her future films and projects.

