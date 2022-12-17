Janhvi Kapoor is a Sight to Behold in Black Leather Dress, Fan Calls Her 'Indian Wednesday Addams'

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post some jaw-dropping photos recently and we can’t take our eyes off her. The Mili actress always makes head turns with her sartorial choices and sets fashion goals with her every outfit. On Saturday, Janhvi dropped a couple of photos dressed in a black leather body con dress. She kept her hair open and went with bold eye makeup and nude lips. The actress was attending an award function in the city.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she left a couple of emojis instead of penning a caption.

As soon as Janhvi shared the photos, her comment section was flooded with praise and appreciation from her friends and fans. Her close friend Orhan Awatramani called her an “Icon" while Varun Dhawan was reminded of the Addams Family. One of her fans joked, “U are looking like an iffa award", while another one wrote, “Indian Wednesday Addams be like."

The award show was graced by several Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar among others. The actress also had a reunion with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan.

Recently, Janhvi broke the internet with her traditional looks. The actress took to Instagram to post a couple of stunning pictures where she donned ethnic, royal outfits and jewellery. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Truly praying I get to do a period film soon till then old world photoshoots will have to do. Thank you @lifestyleasiaindia for letting me live out my vintage royal dreams for a day!."

On the film front, Janhvi was last seen in the film Mili. She will next be seen in director Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The upcoming cricket-themed Bollywood movie is currently in its post-production phase and will mark its release in the theatres next year in 2023. Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor is also a part of Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal.

