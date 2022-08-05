Janhvi Kapoor is So Sweet That You Cannot Hold a Grudge Against Her: Jaswant Singh on His Good Luck Jerry Co-star

Janhvi Kapoor made quite an impact with her stellar performance in her recent OTT film Good Luck Jerry. Critics and movie buffs alike were all praises for late Sridevi’s daughter as did justice to her character. Joining the bandwagon, her on-screen co-actor Jaswant Singh Dalal who enthralled everyone with his zany portrayal of Timmy, aka the leader of the drug peddlers was impressed by Janhvi Kapoor’s acting skills.

During an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the talented actor divulged about her on-screen camaraderie with Jahnvi Kapoor. He shared, “She is a fantastic person. She is very humble and down-to-earth. She is such an honest actor who knows where she wants to head with her craft. There’s nothing fake about her. Janhvi always wants to learn. First I wasn’t sure if we would share a comfort zone, because she is a star kid. But, we broke the ice during our readings. She is so sweet that you cannot hold a grudge against her, you will end up smiling."

Earlier this week, Hrithik Roshan expressed his delight in watching the black-comedy flick. He especially lauded Deepak Dobriyal for his role. Taking to his Twitter handle to share an appreciation tweet, the actor wrote, “Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal- what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect."

In a recent interview with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, when the Ghost Stories actor was asked whether she takes any tips from her father Boney Kapoor, and brother Arjun Kapoor regarding facing failures, she responded, “I don’t think I have discussed it but I have seen them tackle so many things in life, so many ups and downs and one thing that I have learnt from both of them is that however hard circumstances get, however, dejected you feel and sometimes from no fault of your own, you have to keep going and keep believing in the person you are and continue doing what you love. And I saw it in my dad when he was going through a tough phase before No Entry and how relentless he was and how it would have been very easy for him to be a defeated man but he kept going and he still keeps hustling every day."

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry was a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. It told the story of an innocent girl who gets pulled into the notorious world of cocaine smuggling. Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the film also featured Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisth, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

