Janhvi Kapoor is Yet to Meet Her Cousin Sonam Kapoor's Son, Know the Reason

It has been over two months since Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their firstborn, Vayu. Most of the vast Kapoor family members have already met the newest member but Sonam’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor is yet to meet him. The actress, who is Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter, is busy promoting her film upcoming film Mili. For this film, she collaborated with her producer-father for the first time. In a recent media interaction, the actress spoke about her uncle Anil Kapoor’s grandson as she was asked whether the little one looks more like her cousin Sonam or her husband Anand.

During the interview, Janhvi revealed that she is yet to meet him. Talking to ETimes, the actress said, “Honestly, I haven’t met Vayu. I was busy shooting. I was travelling a lot. I haven’t been keeping up too well. I don’t want to risk it. Aaram se jaungi."

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja, an entrepreneur, in 2018 and the couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20. On the first-month birthday of their child, the couple named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. They revealed the first image of Vayu and explained the significance of his name.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK. The actress made a brief appearance and starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, among others. Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film titled, Blind, which is a remake of the 2011 Korean film. The film also stars Purab Kohli and Lillete Dubey.

Talking of Janhvi Kapoor, she is gearing up for the release of her film Mili. Besides that, she will also be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

