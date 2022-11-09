Janhvi Kapoor Jokes ‘Ending Of Superstar Era Might Be Good’, Talks About Rajesh Khanna’s Stardom

Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her latest thriller, Mili. It was her first collaboration with her father and popular producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi is one of the most talented and loved actresses of her generation. Recently, she appeared in an interview with Galatta Plus where she discussed how the stardom factor works in the new generation and how it used to work in the superstar era.

In the interview, when Janhvi was asked about the claims that “in the age of Instagram, everyone is a star", the actress said she completely believes it is correct, and it is not a “bad thing" at all.

She stated, “People keep saying that they want to become stars, but your profession is to be an actor… I remember papa telling me stories about how Rajesh Khanna’s car would drive away and women would take the sand and put it in their maang. I don’t think they would do that for anyone today."

Janhvi explained that their job is to tell stories and move people through their performances. According to her, the only drawback is that the opening that a star guarantees may not be the same. She added that she is pleased with the change because it will encourage people to write compelling films rather than simply saying, “acha, yeh hero hai, film ko itne budget mein bana denge, do gaane daal denge, opening toh mil jayegi."

In the movie Mili, Janhvi Kapoor plays the main character of a nurse Mili Naudiyal. She is a nursing graduate who also works part-time at a cafe. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. The actress is working on a number of other projects, including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Shooting for the film has also begun. Furthermore, she will co-star in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan for the first time.

