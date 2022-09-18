Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor Twin With Aaliyah Kashyap and Others in White as They Attend a Party, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and friends are giving us major party goals. Janhvi, Khushi, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and others recently attended a party in Mumbai and our social media timelines are flooded with their beautiful clicks.

It seems the dress code was white as the gorgeous divas along with their friends twinned in that colour. The GoodLuck Jerry actress took to her social media handle to drop some sizzling solo snaps, besides sharing their party photos.

For the evening, Janhvi chose a white bodycon outfit. She tied her hair into a bun and added simple earrings to accessorise her look. The actress used brown shade lipstick and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Khushi and Aaliyah took to their respective Instagram handle to share snaps from the lit evening. Janhvi’s close friend Orhan Awatramani is also featured in the photos. The photos were from Akshat Ranjan’s birthday party. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry which also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Mita Vashisht and Neeraj Sood among others. She will be next seen in Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. Besides this, Janhvi also has Jana Gana Mana along with Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde in her pipeline.

Khushi, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. It will also see the debuts of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The Archies will release on Netflix.

