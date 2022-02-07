Janhvi Kapoor Lands in Rajasthan's Jalore to Attend Wedding

On Saturday evening, Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor reached Jalore, Rajasthan, to attend a wedding ceremony. From the moment she arrived at the wedding, Jhanvi became the focus of all the attention. She, reportedly, landed at Jalore Stadium by helicopter, and from there, she reached Mengalwa Village in the Sayla subdivision area by car at the house of businessman Parasmal Sawalchand Jain, where the ceremony was held.

A huge crowd of villagers gathered around her as soon as the news of her arrival spread through the area. According to sources, Janhvi has family relations with this business family, because of which she made a special appearance at the wedding. However, she left for Mumbai after meeting the bride. Special security arrangements were made for her tour in Jalore. The fans were not allowed to meet the actor and were left disappointed.

On Janhvi’s work front, the actor will star in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili next.

Mili will mark the first project with her father, Boney Kapoor, who is bankrolling the movie. She was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi, opposite Rajkummar Rao, directed by Hardik Mehta.

In addition to this, the duo will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, set to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022. Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama, Dhadak. The film was a commercial success and won several awards, including the Filmfare and Zee Cine Awards for Best Female Debut for Janhvi.

