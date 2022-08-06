Janhvi Kapoor Lauds Alia Bhatt for Her Movie Darlings: 'Another Winner! No Words for You'

Alia Bhatt’s Darlings that was released on August 5 has created quite a buzz among fans and critics. Not only did the dark comedy garner favourable reviews for its storyline but also for the stellar performances by the cast Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. Among the tinsel town celebs who have appreciated Darlings, Janhvi Kapoor is the latest one to join the roster.

On Friday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share a story which was laced with praises and appreciation for the cast and crew of the film. She wrote, “Another winner! No words for you @AliaBhatt a film to be proud of and another performance that leaves in complete awe of your unparalleled talent! @shefalishahofficial you are beyond mesmerising. Wickedly colourful and deceivingly tragic. @itsvijayverma a humanised villain. You are brilliant. Loved hating you throughout. @jasmeetkreen congratulations on a home run. Last but not the least @baidnitin The maestro strikes again. Congrats Mr Baid on your consistency and your genius. This one’s a crazy ride."

Interestingly, last week, Janhvi Kapoor’s much awaited film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ released on an OTT platform and was received well by movie critics and buffs, who especially praised the Gen-Z star for her phenomenal acting.

In an interview with Zoom, Jasmeet K Reen, who has helmed Darlings, had praised Alia Bhatt and said that her relationship with the actress-producer evolved as they progressed. Jasmeet shared, “All of this began with a narration, I narrated the script, Alia liked it, read it too. Then after she agreed to play Badru, we started jamming. Before we knew it, we were jamming creatively, the bond was seamless, respectful, and most important - the relationship had trust."

She further added, “Alia is a director’s actor. She is true to the film, and the character, nothing else matters. My working relationship with Alia evolved as we progressed."

Directed and co-written by Jasmeet K Reen and bankrolled by Gauri Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment) and Alia Bhatt (Eternal Sunshine Productions), Darlings is a black comedy drama film that stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The story is set in the backdrop of domestic violence. It follows the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

