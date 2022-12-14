Home » News » Movies » Janhvi Kapoor Lives Out Vintage Royal Dreams As She Poses In Traditional Attire, Says 'Praying To Get...'

Janhvi Kapoor Lives Out Vintage Royal Dreams As She Poses In Traditional Attire, Says 'Praying To Get...'

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal as she lives out her vintage royal dreams in traditional outfits. The actress also revealed that she is praying to get to do a period film soon.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 20:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in pics from her new photoshoot

Jahnvi Kapoor is living out her dreams for a day and how! The Dhadak actress revealed in her latest social media post that she has been praying to get to do a period film and till then she is living out her vintage royal dreams by posing in traditional ensembles. On Wednesday, the Gunjan Saxena actress took to Instagram to post a couple of stunning pics in which she looked ethereal.

The first pic featured in Janhvi’s post is a close-up picture of Janhvi’s face where she is seen covering a dupatta. The actress looks absolutely stunning and we can get a glimpse of her larger-than-life jewellery. Next, we see Janhvi’s sunkissed pic in Mughal style jewellery and outfit. Next, we see the actress twirling in a heavy red lehenga. Followed by a few more pics of the actress striking poses for the traditional photoshoot at different places in a fort. The truly gives old age princess vibes in the pics from the photo shoot.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Truly praying I get to do a period film soon till then old world photoshoots will have to do. Thank you @lifestyleasiaindia for letting me live out my vintage royal dreams for a day!."

Check out the pics here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently hit the headlines for her latest red carpet appearance. The Bollywood diva, who never fails to make a statement with her incredible fashion sense, seemed to be inspired by a mermaid for her new look. Janhvi, who was last seen in her father Boney Kapoor’s production Mili, dazzled in a backless and midriff-baring neon green gown as she arrived at an award show in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress completed her look with a sleek bun and nude lip shade. Janhvi was joined by her rumorued boyfriend Orhan Awatramani at the event. In fact, the actress entered the venue, holding Orry’s hand.

A video of the same was shared by a Bollywood paparazzo on his Instagram account.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in director Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The upcoming cricket-themed Bollywood movie is currently in its post-production phase and will mark its release in the theatres next year in 2023. Apart from this, Janhvi is also a part of Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal.

