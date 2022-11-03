Janhvi Kapoor Looks Breathtaking In Red Printed Lehenga, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Mili. While doing so, she is also giving her fans some major fashion goals. Ever since she started her interaction with the press for the film, Janhvi has donned several stylish outfits and showcased her love for ethnic wear.

The actor, on Tuesday, stepped out in Mumbai wearing a red printed lehenga set. Drenched in a playful symphony of vibrant hues and elaborate motifs, the outfit was truly a stealer. Janhvi shared various photos wherein she is seen twirling around in the beautiful outfit.

The Roohi actor looks breathtaking, as she paired her lehenga with a strappy blouse and gave her dupatta a miss. She wore an exquisite turquoise necklace and chose a nude make-up look with kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery eyelids, nude lips, and open blow-dried hair to complete her look. Seeing the post, fans could not keep their calm and showered fire emojis in the comment section.

Apart from the colourful lehenga, a few days back Janhvi wore a beautiful white saree with silver detailing at the border, which she paired with a matching tube blouse during Mili’s promotions. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Mili se miliye bas 4 din mein. In theatres on 4th November." The pictures received a lot of love from her fans.

Janhvi’s upcoming survival thriller film Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. The movie also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film features music composed by A.R Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

The movie, which is the remake of the director’s own 2019 Malayalam film Helen, is all set to hit the theatres on November 4 this year.

