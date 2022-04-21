Janhvi Kapoor Looks Ethereal As She Wears Designer Bridal Couture For Magazine’s Cover Photoshoot; See Pics

In her latest Instagram post, actress Janhvi Kapoor is channelling royal bridal fashion for the cover of a magazine. The 25-year-old actress wore exquisite creations from couturier Tarun Tahiliani’s bridal collection for a magazine cover, along with some spectacular jewellery pieces. Janhvi shared two looks from her photoshoot for the magazine. The first picture shows the actress wearing a red tulle dupatta in a pallu style over her embellished blouse. The highlight of the first portrait was the stunning jewellery Janhvi wore. From Matha Patti to the giant nose ring, and dangling traditional earrings, Janhvi wore the bridal accessories in a stylish way.

In the following picture, the Gen Z actress kept it a bit subtle with an off-shoulder blouse and lehenga that featured floral embroidery. The lehenga is from Tahiliani’s Eternal Dawn collection. In an Instagram post shared by Tahiliani, the designer explained that Janhvi’s lehenga with multi-coloured floral hand embroidery is paired with an off-shoulder blouse featuring crystal details. The set is completed with a delicate tulle veil and an embroidered tulle dupatta.

In another picture shared by the magazine, Janhvi can be seen wearing the tulle veil. The actress went for a no make-up look for this picture. Janhvi’s soft blushed look comprised subtle glitter over the eyelids and mascara on the lashes, a small bindi on the forehead and nude lip shade.

The third look worn by Janhvi for her cover story on the magazine, featured her wearing another creation by Tahiliani. The actress was pictured in a blush pink lehenga and blouse featuring white thread embroidery all over it. The actress wore a stunning neckpiece to accessorise her look.

Speaking on her work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

