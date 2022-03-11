Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous in Lavender Gym Wear While Setting Fitness Goals

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actors in Bollywood who is known for her fitness and gym regime. The actress along with her good friend Sara Ali Khan can often be spotted going to pilates class. Their fitness trainer Namrata too shares several videos of the two actor BFFs working out frequently. On Friday afternoon, the Gunjan Saxena actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her gym regime and it will definitely give you fitness goals. Dressed in lavender athleisure, the actress can be seen performing pilates. She can be seen wearing a lavender sports bra which she paired with skin fit leggings of the same colour.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “sometimes when I fall asleep I still hear @namratapurohit saying “go slow" in my dreams."

Advertisement

Take a look at it:

Taking to the comment section, celebrity fitness trainer Namrata quipped, “Haha ‍♀️ the mind and body connection!! finally you’re understanding how slow is soooo effective! ❤️"

Meanwhile, last evening, Janhvi and Sara were seen heading off to their pilates class. While Janhvi rocked her lavender outfit, Sara was seen dressed in a white casual tee, which she paired with denim shorts. Take a look at the photos:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user who keeps dropping photos and videos on Instagram. Apart from workout posts, she also treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures. The Bollywood diva also celebrated her 25th birthday on March 6. Janhvi chose to celebrate the special day with some of her close ones at the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The actor shared a handful of images from the shrine on Instagram.

We can see her standing with her friends on the temple grounds in the photos. In a bright green and pink Kanjeevaram saree, she simply looked gorgeous. It was paired with gem and emerald earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a basic braid with a middle split. She finished off the appearance with a tiny black bindi.

Her panache was unmistakable in the stunning saree, which reminded us of her mother, late Sridevi. She is seen with Tanisha Santoshi and other friends and other members in most of the photographs.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.