Janhvi Kapoor Looks Hot As She Poses Midst of Desert in Sexy Kaftan; See Pic

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s latest post on Instagram is all about bathing in the glorious sunshine amidst desert background. Bringing the warmth of the sun to our social media feeds this Wednesday, Janhvi was seen in a Manish Malhotra creation as she posed for the camera in Saudi Arabia.

The 24-year-old wore a white and golden kaftan designed by her go-to designer Manish. The series of pictures featured magical snapshots of the actress in the barren desert. Janhvi’s look was inspired by the warm sunshine and the vast desert. A touch of bronzer and golden eyeshadow accentuated Janhvi’s features. The look was accessorised with head jewellery that featured a gold sun symbol.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Janhvi added in the caption, “Where you see barren land; I see golden sand." Commenting on Janhvi’s Instagram post, Manish wrote, “Looking stunning." Janhvi’s step-sister Anshula Kapoor also complimented her in the comments where she wrote, “Killing it with the caption haa." Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania also praised Janhvi’s latest look as she commented, “Beautiful!" Fellow Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria expressed her praise for Janhvi’s latest look with a fire and red heart emoticon in the comments.

Janhvi’s love affair with desert seems to be quite evident from her recent posts on Instagram. Earlier this month, the actress posed on the desert rocks serving another fashionable look. Janhvi was spotted in Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung’s creation. The powder pink ribbed dress hugged Janhvi’s figure as she posed for the camera.

Another picture from Saudi Arabia’s desert region, featured Janhvi in a black and golden kaftan. The actress chose to highlight her eyes with black kajal and kept a no-make-up look. Janhvi added a pair of gold and purple dangling earrings for her regal desert queen look.The actress kept her hair open with soft waves of tresses framing her face.

Which of the looks shared by Janhvi has got you swooning?

