Janhvi Kapoor Looks Smoking Hot in Backless Gown As She Arrives Hand-in-hand With Orry for Event

Janhvi Kapoor has once again set tongues wagging with her latest red-carpet appearance. The Bollywood diva, who never fails to make a statement with her incredible fashion sense, seemed to be inspired by a mermaid for her new look. Janhvi, who was last seen in her father Boney Kapoor’s production Mili, dazzled in a backless and midriff-baring neon green gown as she arrived at an award show in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress completed her look with a sleek bun and nude lip shade.

Janhvi was joined by her rumorued boyfriend Orhan Awatramani at the event. In fact, the actress entered the venue, holding Orry’s hand. A video of the same was shared by a Bollywood paparazzo on his Instagram account.

Janhvi Kapoor often grabs headlines for her rumoured romance with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Even though the duo has never confirmed their relationship, they make frequent appearances on each other’s social media accounts. Orry was also present with Jahnvi in Europe when she was shooting for her film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan.

In an exclusive interview with us, Janhvi spoke about Orry for the first time. The actress opened up about their equation and revealed why she’s so close to him. “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back," Janhvi told us.

“It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy," Janhvi added.

