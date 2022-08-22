Janhvi Kapoor Looks 'Upset' As She Steps Out After Partying With Rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor appeared to be “upset" as she stepped out of a restaurant, where she was partying with her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani. Janhvi, who usually greets the paparazzi with her sweet smile, looked rather sad as she was clicked on Sunday night.

A video of the same was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram. In the video, Janhvi appeared to dodge the paps while heading to her car. Orhan, on the other hand, asked paps to stop recording, before adding, “Janhvi nikal gayi (Janhvi has left)." In the comments section, users pointed out that Janhvi looked extremely upset. “Man, she looked sad," a user wrote. Another one said, “She looks off." A third user commented, “Why is she in such a low mood these days?"

Earlier this year, Janhvi enjoyed a romantic vacation with Orhan Awatramani in Ooty. After that holiday, Janhvi Kapoor once again reunited with her man for a happening party in May. The actress was also joined by her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and their common friends. Janhvi had also shared a collage of several pictures from the party on her Instagram account.

Janhvi Kapoor also received a special wish from Orhan on her 25th birthday, which she celebrated with her girl gang in Tirumala.

At the time, Orhan Awatramani had dropped a love-filled comment on Janhvi’s post and even said, “I love you." “Happy birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor, wishing you the very very very best life has to offer and all the love and joy in the world. Sending only good vibes and tons of fortune and success your way. Just remember through God all things are possible, and never forget, that no one - absolute no one, can close a door that God has opened for you. Love you so much. Live laugh love - Orry," he had commented.

