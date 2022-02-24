Janhvi Kapoor Misses Mom Sridevi, Shares Heartbreaking Note on Her Death Anniversary: 'I Hate That...'

Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother, late actor Sridevi on her fourth death anniversary. Sridevi died in 2018 due to accidental drowning. The Dhadak actress took to Instagram and shared a childhood picture along with a heartbreaking note. In the picture, a young Janhvi was seen twinning with her mother in a pair of denim dungarees. Sridevi held Janvhi in her arms as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever." Family and friends of Janhvi took to the comment section and showed their support. Shanaya Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Sunita Kapoor, and Shashank Khaitan dropped heart emojis to show their love.

Advertisement

Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor too remembered Sridevi with a post. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a childhood picture as well. Although she didn’t write a note, she shared the picture with a heart emoji.

In February 2018, Sridevi had travelled to Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Mohit is the nephew of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor. Soon after the wedding rituals came to an end, news broke out that Sridevi had passed away. While Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had travelled to Dubai with Sridevi at the time, Janhvi Kapoor had to stay back in Mumbai. Sridevi’s sudden demise rocked the country. Grieving fans gathered outside Boney and Sridevi’s house to pay their last respects.

Over the years, Janvhi has remembered her mother on several occasions. She also has got a tattoo on her wrist in her mother’s handwriting. The tattoo reads: “I love you my Labbu."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.