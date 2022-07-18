Janhvi Kapoor on Bollywood vs South Debate: 'I Am an Advocate for Indian Cinema'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been quite occupied with promoting her upcoming black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry. In an exclusive interview with PinkVilla, the Dhadak actress talked about the current Bollywood vs South Debate and the prospects of working with her brother Arjun Kapoor. Speaking her mind on the debate, the actress stated, “Firstly, I am an advocate for Indian cinema, and I understand that there will be a divide because there is a very obvious language barrier. But I think it’s great that films from all over the country are getting so much attention, are widening their reach."

She added, “I think this phenomenon might encourage other people to also step up, pull up their socks. It might encourage more collaborations between different industries within India."

Elaborating her views on the issue, Jahnvi Kapoor suggested that since there is no dearth of creative minds in the country, if everyone works collectively as a single community, the possibility of creating some really amazing content is limitless. The actress said, “As far as this Hindi cinema Vs South cinema goes, see, we have all always been making films. Off late I guess their films have had a certain amount of reach that maybe the ratio has gone a little off, but it’s ok. We have done so much work also, our Hindi language films have entertained so many people for so long as well and collected those numbers also. I think it’s just maybe like a momentary upar neeche jo hote rehhta hai. It’s not a bad thing, it’s a good thing."

The actress also talked about the possibility of collaborating with her brother Arjun Kapoor. The Ghost Stories actor said, “I really hope so. I think because we are all working so much, touchwood, we are not getting to spend as much time together as a family as I would want us to. I think the most time I have spent with papa (Boney Kapoor) has been during the shoot of Mili because we were creatively doing something together. So I think the only way now to get the family together is to just do a film, and cast everyone in the family. Maybe we will have to call it nepotism only, because family mein hi hai. But yea, I would love to do a film with him."

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. It tells the story of an innocent girl who gets pulled into the notorious world of cocaine smuggling. Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the film will feature Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisth and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on July 22.

