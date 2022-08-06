Janhvi Kapoor On Carrying Forward Sridevi's Legacy: 'She Always Stood for Dignity and Innocence '

Janhvi Kapoor made quite an impact with her stellar performance in her recent OTT film Good Luck Jerry. Critics and movie buffs alike were all praises for the late Sridevi’s daughter as did justice to her character. The Dhadak actress who is carrying forward her mother’s legacy that would remain unparalleled for eons to come has often stumbled upon questions regarding her learnings from Sridevi.

During a candid interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube Podcast the Ranveer Show, the actress opened up about the myriad lessons her multi-faced mother had imparted. She shared that she unknowingly has embodied Sridevi’s mannerisms in her day to day life. Janhvi said, “I think if she was around, I would have been able to answer it a lot more freely but now that she is not, I keep thinking people might think it’s arrogant of myself to draw parallels between me and my mom. The way that I walk across the corridor in the morning, apparently I walk like her. When I eat food and the sounds I make are exactly like her. Apparently, my voice is very similar to hers. Apparently, I cry like her. I am needy like her, I think."

The Ghost Stories actor went on to add, “I am a little switch on and switch off in front of the camera like her. I think I am sensitive like her. She always stood for dignity and innocence. In my head, she was so much a beacon of someone who, after spending so many years in the industry, was still a child, was still so naïve at the ways of the world, innocent, sheltered. And I think that’s what made her art so uncorrupted, and made her so uncorrupted as a person."

Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan or most popularly known as Sridevi was an Indian actress and film producer who worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language films. She also enjoyed the title of ‘First Female Superstar of Indian cinema’ due to her incredible performances in numerous films like Mr India, Lamhe, Judai, Gumrah and English Vinglish to name a few. Her career in Indian cinema spanned over 50 years in a range of genres from slapstick comedy to epic dramas. She was known for her reticent and introverted personality, but headstrong and outspoken screen persona, regularly playing strong-willed, sophisticated women. Her 300th and final film Mom earned her a posthumous National Award for Best Actress. The veteran actor passed away in February 2018 in Dubai.

