Janhvi Kapoor On Her Equation With Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. The film starring Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter received mixed reviews from the critics. However, the audience liked the sizzling chemistry between Janhvi and Ishaan. If reports are to be believed, both of them even dated each other but broke up soon after.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Janhvi has opened up about her equation with Ishaan Khatter. The 25-year-old stated that she has an amicable relationship with her Dhadak co-star and there is still warmth whenever they meet. Janhvi also revealed that Kavita Seth’s hit song Rangi Saari was supposed to feature in Dhadak.

“I think we are both busy now but every time we meet, there is that warmth. Rang Saari, the song that came out from JuggJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. So every time we would shoot montages for Dhadak, we would play that song. When it came out, both of us felt like this was our song and it made us feel so much. We texted each other, ‘Did you see it?’ It felt kind of funny," Janhvi was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Janhvi and Ishaan were seen bonding at the grand birthday bash of Karan Johar. Therefore, it looks like the emerging stars are indeed on good terms. Since making her debut four years ago, Janhvi has emerged as a popular choice for prominent filmmakers of Bollywood. The stunning actress impressed both the critics and audience with her terrific work in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Fans are now excited for Janhvi’s next movie, GoodLuck Jerry. The film will be released directly on Disney+Hotstar on July 29. Janhvi will also reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in Karan Johar’s Mr & Mrs Mahi. She also has Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ishaan will star in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is scheduled to release in November, 2022.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here