Janhvi Kapoor On Training for Mr and Mrs Mahi: 'Exhaustive Process to Sync into The Role'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently quite occupied with the promotions her upcoming black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film, Kolamaavu Kokila. The actress will soon be Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Sharan Sharma’s directorial, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The film revolves around cricket and the Kai Po Che actor will be portraying the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni while Janhvi would essay the role of a character called Mahima. The film, that went on floors earlier in May, has amped the excitement of movie buffs.

Recently, in an interview with Mid-Day, Janhvi revealed that she underwent a gruelling six months of intensive training in order to adapt to the mannerisms of a cricketer. The Dhadak actress said, “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role."

Additionally, a source close to the development has also disclosed that the actress worked really hard to meet the requirements of the film and revealed, “She trained in cricket stances - from batting to understanding the body language of a player. The training was tailored as per the film’s needs. It has been a physically intensive film for Janhvi as she also maintained a strict protein-heavy diet to portray the agility of an athlete."

While Good Luck Jerry is slated to release on July 22, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which is backed by Dharma, is expected to hit the silver screens on October 7 2022. Apart from these, Janhvi also has ‘Mili’ in her kitty which is a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. Produced by her father Boney Kapoor, this would be the first time when the father-daughter duo would collaborate for a project. Janhvi also recently wrapped up the schedule of Nitesh Tiwari directed Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan, in Amsterdam.

