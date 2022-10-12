Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Mother Sridevi's Stardom: 'It's Rare, Just Once In A Lifetime'

Late actress Sridevi is still regarded as one of the finest actresses in the Hindi film industry. She died in 2018, leaving a humungous void in the hearts of her admirers and Bollywood. While acting came naturally to her, Sridevi played versatile roles on the silver screen, be it that of a lover, mother, or friend. The late star’s legacy is unconventional. Her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, during a recent interaction with Good Times, spoke candidly of her mother’s stardom. The youngster believes the benchmark set by her mother is unbreachable and no actor can come close to her legacy.

Janhvi Kapoor did not witness the peak of her mother’s career as by the time she was born Sridevi had already taken a hiatus from acting. However, it wasn’t difficult for her to get a sense of her mom’s legacy through her admirers. Janhvi recalled how people would passionately laud her performances while talking about her films. She said, “I don’t think anyone will come close to my mother’s stardom. I wasn’t there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from the movies. But, of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution."

While concluding her statement, the youngster asserted what her mother managed to achieve is rare to come by and doesn’t happen twice. She added, “I think it’s rare and doesn’t happen twice. It’s just once-in-a-lifetime." Notably, the late actress was honoured with the Padma Shri, a National Film Award, a Tamil State Film Award, and a Kerala State Film Award for her exceptional contribution to the Hindi and South film industries. Janhvi Kapoor, the firstborn of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, made her debut in Bollywood after the demise of her mother.

On the work front, she was last seen essaying the titular role in Siddharth Sen’s black comedy Good Luck Jerry. Currently, she has a slew of projects in her kitty including Mili, which marks her first-ever collaboration with her dad Boney Kapoor. In addition to this, she will also share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal and Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

