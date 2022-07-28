Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Rumoured Ex Ishaan Khatter: Everytime We Meet, There is That Warmth

Janhvi Kapoor has been quite occupied with promoting her upcoming black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry. The actress who is known to speak her mind has finally opened up about her equations with Ishaan Khatter. The duo was an absolute rage among netizens when they first starred in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak which was a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi film ‘Sairat’. Around that time, the rumors about their romantic entanglement became the talk of the town. Although the two didn’t deny or affirm their relationship, they were often spotted together in the tinsel town.

Advertisement

During a candid conversation with Sidharth Kanan, Jahnvi Kapoor revealed that she shares an amicable bond with Ishaan. Not only that but the two of them have their own set of indelible memories from their time on the sets of Dhadak. She shared, “I think we are both busy now but every time we meet, there is that warmth. Rangsaari, the song that came out from Jugjugg Jeeyo, that song was supposed to be in Dhadak. So every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. When it came out, both of us felt like this was our song and it made us feel so much. We texted each other, ‘Did you see it?’ It felt kind of funny."

In the same interaction, the Roohi actress talked about her experience working on Good Luck Jerry. She confessed that she really pushed herself emotionally while essaying a complex character. Jahnvi said, “I worked on the film a long time ago and watched the rushes of the film while dubbing it. I don’t know about anything else but I have emotionally really pushed myself in this film. And it was a very difficult shoot. It is edgy. It is not conventional at all. The humour is very quirky."

Advertisement

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is a remake of Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. It tells the story of an innocent girl who gets pulled into the notorious world of cocaine smuggling. Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, the film will also feature Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisth and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 29.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here