Janhvi Kapoor Pens Heartbreaking Note Ahead of Sridevi's Death Anniversary, Says 'Still Look for You...'

February 24th will mark the fifth death anniversary of legendary actress Sridevi. Ahead of it, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share the most heartbreaking note. The Mili actress shared a throwback photo with her mom which seems to be from an event. A young Janhvi looks at Sridevi in awe in the photo. Sharing it, she wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you. ❤️"

Janhvi’s industry friends and fans took to the comment section to leave comforting words for her. “She’s just there with you, always!" wrote one user. Another comment read, “We all miss you shridevi mam.."

Sridevi passed on February 24, 2018, in a Dubai hotel after she accidentally drowned in the bathtub. She was attending a family function of actor Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, along with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi could not be a part of the event. She passed away just months before Janhvi’s Bollywood debut film, Dhadak.

Boney, Janhvi and Khushi keep sharing throwback photos with the late actress on their social media handles. Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in 1996.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival-thriller Mili. Next, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, which is expected to release around April. The actress also has Vijay Devarakonda starrer, Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline. Besdies these, Janhvi collaborated with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for the film Mr and Mrs Mahi.

