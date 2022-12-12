Janhvi Kapoor 'Promises' She is 'Done' With Maldives Photo Dumps, but is She?

Following the success of Good Luck Jerry and Mili, Janhvi Kapoor flew to the Maldives to relax with her friends. Janhvi is making the most of her downtime, as reflected on her Instagram timeline. Janhvi Kapoor has been updating her Instagram followers with lovely photos of herself from her Maldives holiday. But now, she is “done with Maldives photo dumps." She “promises."

The actress is wrapping her holiday. But before leaving, she shared a series of stunning images. In the pictures, the actress is posing for the camera while wearing a lilac crop top and denim shorts. In addition to rocking the wavy hair look, she has added earrings to complete her look. The actress captioned the photo, “OK done with the Maldives photo dumps now I promise," with a purple heart emoticon at the end.

Janhvi Kapoor recently posted photos of herself on the beach on Instagram. She can be seen in the pictures wearing a denim skirt and blue swimsuit. She shared the photos, writing, “on an island in the sun." She is undoubtedly enjoying herself as she drinks coconut water and enjoys the serene beauty of the island. Along with wearing a solid white long dress and bikinis in vibrant fluorescent colours, she has also previously shared breathtaking photos of herself in a white dress.

Janhvi has a number of projects slated for the upcoming year. Next up for the actress is the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi. Additionally, she and Varun Dhawan are to feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The actress was said to star in the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, however recent rumours indicate she may have left the project.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak.

