Janhvi Kapoor Raises Heat in Blue Bikini Top, Mini Skirt; Check Out Her Sexy Pics from Maldives

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post a couple of hot pics from her Maldives vacay. The actress is seen posing a bikini top and mini skirt.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 11:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Janhvi Kapoor posts hot pics from Maldives vacay.

It will be not wrong to say that Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish and beautiful-looking actresses in the industry. She surely knows how to make head turns with her fashion choices. Be it ethnic wear, western wear, or athleisure, the actress is always on point with her fashion game. Well, keeping up with the trend, she set the internet on fire with her pictures. She took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans and followers with mesmerising photos of herself.

In the pictures, the Mili actress can be seen dressed in a blue bikini, and a denim skirt as she poses for the camera while holding a coconut. In the second photo, Jahnvi looks gorgeous as she flips her hair, while in the third photo, she can be seen striking a sensuous pose, in the mesmerising sea backdrop. She has captioned the pictures as “🌴💕🎶on an island in the sun ☀️ 🎶."

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of Janhvi’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments. Janhvi’s friend Orhan Orhan Awatramani was among the firsts to post a comment. He wrote, “Hi," and then added, “I’’m on an island, even when we’re close."

RELATED NEWS

At the same time, one fan wrote, “Awesome ❤️❤️❤️❤️," another added, “So hot."

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor also shared a series of photos of her dressed in a neon bikini. With curly tresses and the no-makeup touch, the actress flaunted her back. She is seen relaxing on a makeshift bed attached to the luxurious stay of her beachy holiday. “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds, and an endless ocean," Kapoor wrote as a caption.

Recently, Janhvi hit the headlines when she took her Instagram handle and shared stunning pictures under moonlight. She wore a white cut out ensemble in her photos. A Reddit user shared a moonlit picture posted by her ex Shikhar Pahariya on his Instagram Stories on Saturday and wrote, “So Janhvi & Veer Pahariya are spending time together in Maldives."

Jahnvi shared a moonlit picture showing her back with ocean in the backdrop. She wore a white outfit and kept her hair loose. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “(Half moon emoji) Meet me in the pale moonlight (half yellow moon emoji)." Reacting to the pictures, her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wrote, “Moon spirit (red heart emoji)."

Shikhar also shared the same view of ocean and moonlight on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi Kapoor earlier and later parted ways. Karan Johar in his chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours. She was also recently spotted hanging out with Shikhar in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Milli and will next share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Besides this, she has again collaborated with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar for Mr. & Mrs Mahi.

first published: December 11, 2022, 11:50 IST
last updated: December 11, 2022, 11:50 IST
