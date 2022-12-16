Janhvi Kapoor Raises Temperatures With Her Sizzling Avatar, Watch Here

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to slay and she knows it better than anyone else. Be it her Indian wear or western attire, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in every single outfit. And her Instagram feed is no less than a fashion magazine.

Recently, Janhvi posted a few pictures on Instagram and broke the internet. She was seen in a yellow one-shoulder bodycon dress with cut-out detailing at the waist. This fit is a perfect example of “less is more" minimal yet classic.

She added pop-up statement jewellery that included a pair of golden earrings and a ring, that’s it. Her outfit flaunted her goal-worthy body so beautifully. For makeup, she went with her signature no-make-up-make-up look.

Before this, the actress was seen in a vacation mood in the Maldives, and if you are looking for fashion advice for your next beach trip? What could be better than getting fashion inspiration from Bollywood’s Janhvi Kapoor? The actress is relaxing in the Maldives, her favourite beach vacation destination. And all the while, Janhvi is setting great fashion goals for us to aspire to.

The actress arrived on the island earlier this week and has been posting snippets of her outfits on Instagram ever since. Here’s a selection of Janhvi’s fabulous fashion choices that might inspire you on your next vacation.

Pairing a bikini with shorts is another way to wear it. Janhvi Kapoor did the same with a cerulean blue ribbed bikini top and an acid-washed mini denim skirt. Back tie straps, a midriff-baring hem, and a plunging neckline characterised the bikini top. She wore a beaded necklace and wore her hair wavy.

