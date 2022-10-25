Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Sridevi Had Quit Non-Veg Food to Make Boney Kapoor Give Up Smoking

Janhvi Kapoor was phenomenal in the black comedy film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Not only did the actress garner appreciation for her performance but was also hailed for her efforts to play a grey character. Now Janhvi is looking forward to yet another exciting thriller titled Mili. While promoting her film, Janhvi recalled about the time when her father Boney Kapoor used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and how her mother Sridevi convinced the producer to quit the habit for good.

During a candid conversation with PinkVilla, Janhvi shared that Sridevi had said that she’ll give up non-vegetarian food as long as he is not going to curb his bad habit. She said, “I remember a long time ago when we were staying in our Juhu house, Papa (Boney Kapoor) was smoking a lot. I think it was around the time of No Entry. And every morning, me and Khushi (Kapoor) would find new ways to destroy his cigarette packets. So we’ll cut up his cigarettes or I would open it and put toothpaste on it. We’ll employ all kinds of tactics but nothing worked."

Advertisement

She further revealed, “Mom would keep fighting with him and she became vegetarian and she was like I won’t start eating non-veg till you stop smoking. And the doctors were like you were too weak, you need to eat more, but she was like no. And then Papa would beg her. And then finally, four-five years ago, he was just like she wanted me to stop. I couldn’t do it then. I’ll do it now."

Advertisement

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier - the film being a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen - Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. It also stars alongside Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Mili is slated to release on November 4.

Helen starred Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu appeared in supporting roles. The film had won two National Film Awards – Best Debut Film of a Director and Best Make-up Artist.

Read all the Latest Movies News here