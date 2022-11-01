Janhvi Kapoor Refuses To Star in Sridevi's Biopic, Says 'I Don't Want To Cry'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor refused to lead a biopic based on her mother, the late actress Sridevi. Janhvi, who is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter, said she wouldn’t be a part of the biopic. She evaded detailing her reason. “I wouldn’t be," she said, speaking at a press conference for her upcoming film Mili.

When asked to detail the reason behind refusing to do a biopic on Sridevi, Janhvi said that she didn’t want to delve into it because it would prolong the event and that she doesn’t want to break down on stage while talking about it. “Sir wo abhi bahut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bhook lagi hai, aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe. Acha din hai toh avoid karte hai," she said.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018, leaving the country in shock. The actress was in Dubai, attending her nephew’s wedding. She died due to accidental drowning. The country joined the Kapoor family to mourn her sudden death.

Over the years, Janhvi and Boney have fondly remembered Sridevi. Following her debut, Janhvi has also often been compared with Sridevi. Addressing these comparisons at the same press conference, Boney requested the media to not compare Janhvi and Sridevi.

He explained, “The audiences in North India saw Sri after she had done almost 150-200 films in the South. So she had reached a particular level of understanding of what characters and how each beat has got to be. So she came here after doing 200 films in the South. My baby has just started her journey. So don’t put her in any kind of comparisons with any kind of the work of her mother."

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of Mili. Inspired by true events, the film is directed by filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier and is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. Mili marks Janhvi and Boney’s first film collaboration and is slated to release on November 4.

