Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Attending Acting School in LA, Says 'Main Kya Bewakoof Aurat Thi'

Janhvi Kapoor was phenomenal in the black comedy film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Not only did the actress garner appreciation for her performance but was also hailed for her efforts to play a grey character. Now Janhvi is looking forward to yet another exciting thriller titled Mili. While her career trajectory has come a long way since Dhadak, the glamorous star kid who went to Los Angeles to pursue acting felt it was ‘counter-productive’ to her growth as she could have learnt a lot more about the different cultures of the country if she had stayed here.

While speaking with Siddharth Aalambayan from The Bombay Journey, Janhvi recalled her experience in the acting school. She said, “For the first time, I interacted with a bunch of people who had no clue who my parents were. They actually liked me. So, I thought maybe I have something to offer as a person. They will laugh at my jokes not because my parents are famous, but generally. So, it was a good confidence boost. I was independent. Though I wasn’t sincere about attendance, but my teachers loved me."

She further explained that although she was in the comfort of her luxury, it was only during the shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak when she realised she didn’t know anything about the culture. Janhvi stated, ‘Although it opened my eyes a bit, but I was in the lap of luxury, and it was counterproductive. LA and America, everything was on fingertips, but I didn’t learn anything about my culture and country. It was during Dhadak’s shoot that I realised, ‘main kya bewakoof aurat thi, vahan jaa kar acting seekhi. (I am such a stupid woman to go and learn acting in LA). I should have learnt about our people."

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, and the film being a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen, Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive, alongside Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Mili is slated to release on November 4. Meanwhile, Helen starred Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu appeared in supporting roles. The film had won two National Film Awards – Best Debut Film of a Director and Best Make-up Artist.

