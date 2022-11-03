Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Feeling 'Cheated,' Says 'More Often Than Not, You're Made to Look Bad...'

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, made quite an impact with her stellar performance in her last OTT film Good Luck Jerry. Critics and movie buffs alike were all praises for Janhvi as she did justice to her on-screen character. Now the Dhadak actress is all set to surprise the audience with her next thriller drama ‘Mili’. Recently, the actress opened up about feeling “cheated" because of sensational headlines. However, she no longer feels disappointed about it.

While speaking with Indian Express, Janhvi shared that she understands that perhaps negativity sells and that’s why such headlines about her get floated in the first place. She expressed, “It never gets old. I’m always baffled at some of the headlines that come out. I’m baffled at how what seems like an honest interaction becomes an opportunistic way for someone to make a headline or make you look a certain way. More often than not, you’re made to look bad because that’s what gets the headlines. But I’ve learnt to not be disappointed in people anymore. There was a phase where I’d feel cheated by what feels like a normal interaction. However, everyone is trying to do their job and unfortunately people have been rewarded in this profession for far too long for being negative and putting out negative headlines, so they think that’s what sells. That’s just the world we’re in now."

Speaking about Mili, Janhvi has her fingers crossed as this is going to be the first film of hers that’ll be released in the theatres post Covid-19 pandemic. She revealed, “It feels new because I haven’t faced it in a while. When Roohi released, we were operating at a 50 percent occupancy, so by those margins we’ve got these numbers that many film with 100 percent occupancy, right now, aren’t being able to do. So, whatever it is, it is great. It is a new feeling, haven’t slept very well in very long, but fingers crossed."

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, and the film being a remake of his own Malayalam movie Helen, Mili is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive, alongside Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Mili is slated to release on November 4.

