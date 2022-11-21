Janhvi Kapoor Rules The Red Carpet At Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022

Already keeping the film critics on their toes with her latest release Mili, Janhvi Kapoor seems to be in the best phase of her professional life, and her social media timeline holds a testament to the same. Recently, the diva looked fabulous at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 where other celebrities, including Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, and Hema Malini were among the attendees.

Later, Jhanvi posted a few pictures on Instagram, breaking the Internet. The diva served some pure glitz fairytale-eque and red-carpet-worthy look. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a shimmery embellished champagne thigh-high slit gown paired with dainty earrings and a side-parted sleek bun. Her look was elevated by a one-shoulder plunging neckline.

Before this, Janhvi attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 in a sequined mermaid gown. She walked the red carpet in an outfit straight out of a painting. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, and others, also attended the event.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor’s recent survival thriller Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, hit the theatres recently and it received a good response. The actress is currently filming Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, which will star Varun Dhawan and be released on April 7, 2023.

