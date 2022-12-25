Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Blushes As Boney Poses With Him at Anil Kapoor's Bash

It seems Janhvi Kapoor has officially introduced her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya to her father Boney Kapoor. How do we know this? Well, Shikhar made his first public appearance with Boney at latter’s brother, actor Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash.

Boney posed with Shikhar as he arrived at Anil’s party. Shikhar and Janhvi were reportedly in a relationship, but called it quits after a brief period of time. She fuelled rumours of their rekindled romance after they went on a vacation together to Maldives recently. Shikhar was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi stationed outside Anil Kapoor’s residence.

The Bollywood star was also recently spotted with Shikhar at Kunal Rawal’s fashion show in Delhi-NCR. Photos of Janhvi and Shikhar attending the event together surfaced on social media and went viral. Janhvi looked stunning in a beige strapless dress which she teamed with a matching overcoat. Shikhar looked stylish in a blingy jacket.

This comes after Shikhar and Janhvi took a romantic holiday together. Janhvi recently returned from Maldives. During her Maldives visit, Janhvi shared a series of pictures from her time on the beach. Her fans were convinced that she was accompanied by Shikhar after a Reddit user pointed out the similarity between his and Janhvi’s pics. Janhvi had shared a picture of her under the moonlit sky along with the caption, “(Half moon emoji) Meet me in the pale moonlight (half yellow moon emoji)." Later, Shikhar had also shared the same picture of the moonlit sky on his Instagram Stories.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He and Janhvi have been spotted together a few times recently, long after they called it quits. Karan Johar had seemingly confirmed their relationship in an episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7.

