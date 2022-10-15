Janhvi Kapoor Says Collaborating With Dad Boney Kapoor in Mili Helped Her Spend Time With Him | Exclusive

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor starrer survival drama Mili was unveiled today. She plays the titular character in it, which is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film, Helen (2019), headlined by actor Anna Ben. It revolves around a young nurse, who wishes to relocate to Canada, but things take an ugly turn when she suddenly gets stuck in a freezer with no way out.

Apart from the film being one of the most challenging experiences for her, what also makes it special is the fact that Mili marks the first-ever collaboration between Janhvi and her father, producer Boney Kapoor. And the actor, who was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, is elated to have been able to spend ample time with her father during the shoot of the Mathukutty Xavier directorial, which their busy schedules don’t usually permit.

Talking to News18 exclusively, Janhvi says, “Mili helped us spend a lot of time. The thing is I had got so used to being around him all the time during the lockdown. But before that and since I started working, we didn’t really get the time to spend together. When I started working on Good Luck Jerry (post the lockdown), I was like, ‘Oh, the reel life is starting again and I don’t know how much time I will get to spend with my father.’"

Advertisement

She also tells us that working together on the film helped her see her father in a rather different light. Janhvi shares, “Because of Mili, I think we got to know each other in a new capacity and it’s been fun. I am thankful not only because I got to spend so much time with my father as a daughter but I also got a taste of what it is like like to work with Boney Kapoor, the producer."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The veteran producer and his youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, are both on the path of marking their foray into acting. While the Mr India (1987) maker will be making his acting debut with filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Khushi will kick-start her journey in showbiz with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Quiz Janhvi if conversations at the dinner table are mostly about the craft of acting now and the 25-year-old expresses, “Yeah, but the discussion mostly is now about dates in terms of ‘Oh, where am I on this day? Okay, so, you are there. Maybe we will get two days in between to spend time together.’ It’s mostly about dates and schedules (laughs)."

Advertisement

Mili is also produced by Zee Studios and is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 4, 2022. The film also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. Music maestro AR Rahman composed the music for the film and Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics for the songs.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here