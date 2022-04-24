Janhvi Kapoor Says She Has Become 'Increasingly Indifferent To' Social Media Trolling

Bollywood star kid Janhvi Kapoor is not new to internet trolling. Netizens have found several reasons to troll the actress over the years. However, Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s daughter says that she has become indifferent to this negativity. In an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi shared that it is not a big deal for her now. She said, “I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal."

The actress at times gives it back to the internet trolls in her unique style. Some time back, she shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot and mentioned that people asked her to reflect and she is doing exactly the same in a super shiny long gown. Janhvi turned muse for fashion designer Manish Malhotra and picked a glossy and shimmery gown from his wardrobe. The slip-in gown came in shades of silver and maroon glasswork and midriff-baring details.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The critics, as well as the audience, were in love with her acting chops and dance moves. The actress, who has often been criticised for her expression-less acting, had shut down the trolls with her performance in Roohi. She will once again share screen space with Rajkummar in her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi.

