Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is Not Paying People To Take Her In Films, Adds 'Getting Work On Merit'

Talking about trolls, Janhvi Kapoor says she is not rich enough to pay people to take her in films.

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 12:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018.
From her Debut film Dhadak in 2018 to the latest Good Luck Jerry, Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way. However, the actress is often targetted because of her parents’ industry connections. In a recent interview, Janhvi talked about the same and shared that even though her parents’ contacts might have helped her in her debut movie, the fact that she has done several movies after that proves that it’s on the basis of merit.

“I’ve analysed this on the basis of the kind of opportunities that I’m getting. My first film, yes, perhaps there was a curiosity about me being Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter. And maybe that curiosity extended to my second film. But what about the ones after that? They’ve seen me now. What curiosity could there possibly be anymore?" Janhvi told Siddharth Kanan.

The young actress also mentioned that she isn’t rich enough to pay people to sign her for their films. “Now if I’m getting any work, it must be on the merit of what they think I can offer. It’s not like I’m paying people to take me (in their films). I’m not that rich. Nor is my dad. They must’ve appreciated something about me. Nobody is so large-hearted that they’d launch a star-kid and take a monetary loss," she added.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. The film’s shooting has already been completed and it will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. Besides this, Janhvi will also play the lead in Mili which is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. It is inspired by true events and is a survival thriller. Mili is backed by Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor and is directed by filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier, who also directed the original film.

first published: October 23, 2022, 12:59 IST
last updated: October 23, 2022, 12:59 IST