Janhvi Kapoor Says 'Trying To Live Up To Expectations' As She Talks About Comparisons With Sridevi

From her Bollywood debut with Dhadak to the recent Mili, Janhvi Kapoor has surely come a long way. This year too, Janhvi has given several phenomenal performances. Earlier she was appreciated for her role in the black comedy film Good Luck Jerry and now her most recent film Mili has only left the audience and critics even more impressed. However, despite everything, Janhvi is often compared with her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the same and asked why will she get ‘offended’ by it.

During a candid talk with Bollywood Hungama, the Dhadak actress explained she holds a different view of such comparisons. “Why would I want the comparisons to stop? Why would I be offended by being compared with my mom? I am being compared with the best. So they are holding me to the best possible standards. It’s like reaching to the stars. At least I can aim for the sky. I think I am flattered," she shared.

Janhvi also shared that she is trying to ‘live up to the expectations’ and added, “I can’t blame them for their expectations. I am trying hard to live up to the expectations. I may not have the talent or beauty of my mother. But it’s the hard work that is my USP. I know I will get there. Cinema is my life. Acting is the only thing that keeps me going. I will keep on reaching for the stars. I am not apologetic anymore for where I come from."

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Besides this, the actress will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. While the shooting of the film has already been completed, it is expected to release on April 7, 2023.

