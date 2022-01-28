Janhvi Kapoor Set to Make Her South Debut With Jr NTR And Buchi Babu's Film?

South Indian star NTR has completed the shooting of RRR and will soon begin filming on Koratala Siva’s social drama. Buchi Babu, who made a dramatic debut with Uppena last year, also received a nod from the actor. The film is outlined as a sports drama, and production is set to begin soon. The producers have been looking for a female lead, and there has been speculation that Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is the clear favorite for the part.

According to reports, Mythri Movie Makers will finance Jr NTR and Buchi Babu’s film, and they are working hard to bring Janhvi on board. According to reports, the director believes Janhvi will be an excellent fit for the role, and the producers are working hard to reach an agreement with the actress. However, it remains to be seen if Janhvi will appear in the film.

Well, it is not the first time rumours of Janhvi Kapoor’s South debut are in the news. Previously also there were strong reports that she will mark her debut in Tollywood opposite Jr NTR with Trvikiram Srinivas’ film NTR30 and Puri Jagannadh’s film Jana Gana Mana. On the other side, Janhvi Kapoor is holding talks for Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda’s second outing. The shoot commences in May this year. The actress gave her formal nod for the pan-Indian film recently. Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are busy with Liger and the film releases in August 2022.

Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of Bollywood projects in the works, in addition to the Telugu films she recently signed.

In an interview with Film Companion, when asked if she is getting any offers for her South debut, Janhvi said, “I have been speaking to a couple of makers but I have not felt like oh my god, I need to do this."

Janhvi Kapoor’s South debut is the most awaited. Not only filmmakers but also audiences want to witness her in a Telugu or Tamil film.

