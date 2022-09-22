Janhvi Kapoor Sets Temperatures Soaring In Orange Plunge-Neck Bodycon Dress

Bollywood’s Roohi is a pro when it comes to revealing her style statements, isn’t it? Absolutely, and we are not complaining. Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit choices are so amazing that it looks like she’s gonna be the next big thing in Bollywood.

Well, just like every other celebrity, this celeb kid is also very active on social media platforms. Recently, the actress posted a few stunning pictures and broke the internet. Proving the trend of “orange is the new black" right, she wore an orange bodycon and made a head-turning appearance at an event in Mumbai.

Oh boy! She looked stunning in her outfit with a plunging neckline. She chose to keep it chic and classy, tied her hair in a neat ponytail, and rounded off her look with striking makeup. Janhvi’s look, with cat eyes and brown lips, will undoubtedly set style goals for many. You’ve got to take a look!

While posting the picture, the actress wrote, “vitamin C ya laterrrrr" and yet again the fans are going gaga over her.

This isn’t Janhvi’s first time slaying a bodycon dress. Janhvi’s closet is brimming with clothes, ranging from gowns and co-ord sets to jumpsuits and ethnic wear. The actress’ outfit frequently set trends including her subtle makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared in Good Luck Jerry. The actress performed the title character and garnered positive feedback for her performance. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Janhvi has a long list of films, including Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bawaal with Rajkummar, and Dostana 2 with Varun Dhawan.

