Janhvi Kapoor Sets the Internet Ablaze as She Dons A Cleavage-Baring Black Dress; See Throwback Pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashionista. The star kid who stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, has been cherishing a huge fan following owing to her beauty and fine sartorial choices. The actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media often treats her fans with stunning pictures. Maintaining the trajectory, the Roohi star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a set of gorgeous throwback photos, leaving her fans awestruck.

In the pictures, Janhvi looks ravishing as she slips into a strappy black dress with a plunging neckline. Her makeup game in on point, as she tied her hair into a messy bun. Janhvi accessorized her stunning black avatar with trendy gold hoop earrings. Soon after Kapoor shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section.

Janhvi’s aunt Maheep Kapoor was among the first to react. She dropped fire and heart emoticons, while one of the fans wrote, “you are looking beautiful".

Check the post below:

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress stunned her fans with gorgeous pictures. Janhvi was recently seen donning bridal couture for a number of magazine covers in both traditional and western looks. She even posted the pictures of the shoots on her social media handles.

In one of the cover photo shoot with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor talked about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, and Anhsula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s children from his first wife, Mona Shourie. Speaking to the entertainment magazine, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I think having Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that."

Speaking about her work front, Janhvi Kapoor has several films in her kitty including Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry, Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, and Nitesh Tiwari’s, Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

