Janhvi Kapoor Sets the Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics From Saudi Arabia, Check Out Diva's Photos

It seems like Janhvi Kapoor is still reeling from the memories of her work diaries in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The fashionista, who had sparked a social media craze with her photoshoot from the trip, has set the internet on fire with throwback photos from the beautiful location. A few hours ago, the actress dropped a slew of pictures where she can be seen posing in front of charismatic sights.

The first picture features the Mili star in a desert donning a strapless fringed top and posing next to the Maraya hall. It is made up of 9,740 mirrored panels. In the second slide, Janhvi is wearing a bodycon silhouette which is accentuating her toned curves. The hem-length outfit comes with long sleeves and broad shoulders with a stone-adorned brooch. The third slide features a candid picture of Janhvi with the same look. In the following slide, she can be seen wearing a one-shoulder dress, and in the fourth picture, she is standing in a shawl over her attire. She also accessorized her look with shades.

Without a doubt, the throwback pictures evoked the same level of excitement among the netizens as it did when she posted the pictures for the first time. The post has amassed a massive engagement ever since it was shared. It garnered over two lakh likes within two hours and Instagram users swamped the comment section with compliments. One Instagram user penned, “Beautiful all pictures.” Another user commented, “Butterfly queen,” and a third user wrote, “Hotness overloaded.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Mathukutty Xavier’s Mili. The film was released in theatres on November 4, and it obtained excellent reviews from critics and moviegoers. After basking in the success of Mili, now the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

