Janhvi Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Pic of ‘Mumma’ Sridevi On Latter’s Birth Anniversary: ‘Miss You More Everyday’

Janhvi Kapoor has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and bubbly personality. The 25-year-old belongs to one of the most prominent families in the Hindi film industry. Janhvi is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actress Sridevi. On the occasion of Sridevi's birth anniversary, Janhvi shared a heartwarming picture of Sridevi from her childhood on Instagram. While sharing the picture, the actress also penned a touching caption. It read, “Happy birthday, Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love you, forever.”

Janhvi’s touching post has broken the Internet with over 300,000 likes on Instagram in just a few hours.

Several stalwarts from the industry like Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan have posted heart emojis in the comment section of Janhvi’s post. Fans of Janhvi have showered love on the actress. One fan wrote, “She will always be there with you, and I bet she is really really proud of you.” Another wished late Sridevi on her birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sridevi Ji. Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and your craft will live on forever in our hearts.”

Sridevi passed away in February 2018, just a few months before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. Janhvi impressed both the critics and the audience with the sincerity with which she essayed her role in Dhadak.

In the last few years, Janhvi has established herself in Bollywood with memorable performances in films like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. Recently, Janhvi starred in Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. The comedy-drama also features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, and Neeraj Sood in pivotal roles. Good Luck Jerry has received decent reviews from the critics. Fans have hailed the film as the best movie of Janhvi’s career. Good Luck Jerry is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Janhvi has several interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix drama The Archies.

