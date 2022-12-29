Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Biggest Takeaways From 2022, 'There is No Substitute for Hard Work'

Janhvi Kapoor had quite an interesting year with two back-to-back films. While her first black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry had premiered on a popular OTT platform, her second film Mili was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Helen. As 2022 is about to come to an end, Janhvi Kapoor reflected on some of her biggest takeaways this year in one of her latest interactions.

In an interview with Subash.K.Jha for rediff.com, the Dhadak fame actress shared that nothing can replace hard work. Janhvi stated, “There is no substitute for hard work. And if your heart is clean and you put your heart and soul into your work, even if it takes longer, slowly and surely, people will start recognising that about you. There’s no need to get caught up in the noise and PR game and lose bearings on the stuff that really matters. Even if it seems like the only way to get ahead in this race."

She further added, “Also to keep evolving. And never take yourself too seriously. And know that there’s never any set formula for success, it’s all about enjoying the journey and never getting complacent."

Advertisement

While her performance in Mili was praised by the audiences and the critics, the movie itself couldn’t do wonders at the Box Office. Speaking her mind on the low Box-Office collections of her film, Janhvi explained, “I was disappointed. More than anything, my naive outlook of if a film is good and made with good intentions, it’ll do well and connect, it was kind of shattered a bit. Because I think it also matters what kind of good film you are, and what kind of things you’re offering to a theatrical audience, so it was a learning process. But I stand by the film. I feel a lot of pride that I was a part of it and with what we made."

On the professional front, following the trajectory of essaying unconventional characters, Janhvi Kapoor along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the skin of a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma and many more. The film will be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the movie, Rajkummar will portray the role of Mahendra while Janhvi plays Mahima. The actress also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here