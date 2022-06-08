Janhvi Kapoor Shares Postcard-worthy Pics from Berlin; Shanaya Kapoor's Reaction Will Leave You In Splits

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is one of the prettiest actresses in the industry. The actress never fails to impress her humongous fan following with her fashion game. The Dhadak actress is currently in Berlin with Varun Dhawan and the entire crew to shoot for their upcoming movie Bawaal. By taking a look at pictures and videos from their trip, that have already started doing the rounds on social media, it seems that the actors are having a gala time there. On Wednesday, Janhvi treated her fans to a couple of mesmerising pictures from Berlin and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them.

In the snaps posted by Jahnvi, we see her posing stylishly wearing her floral maxi dress with a thigh-high slit in the front and spaghetti strap. She is seen posing amid the postcard-like view of the mesmerising location. As we scroll further, we see a close-up photo of her smiling toward the camera and giving the girl next door vibes. The photos are followed by a couple of her pictures posing in front of different backdrops and the actress looks pretty in every frame. We also catch a glimpse of Varun as he posed with Janhvi posing while the duo’s back faces the camera. Varun is seen standing beside her.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Janhvi wrote, “hallo Berlin!"

Soon after the photos were posted, Janhvi’s friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.

In love with Janhvi’s dress, Shanaya Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment and wrote, “I’m stealing this dress."

At the same time, scores of fans dropped red heart emoticons.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris. The first schedule of Bawaal was shot in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Lucknow, where its ‘mahurat’ was held.

Advertisement

For those unaware, ‘Bawaal’ marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

Speaking about Janhvi’s upcoming projects, the actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.