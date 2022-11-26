Janhvi Kapoor Shares Stunning Glimpses of Her Posing in Orange Lehenga, Taking Nap On A Jet; See Post

Janhvi Kapoor kick-started her weekend on a glamorous note. The youngster’s wardrobe is an exceptional amalgamation of stunning ethnic ensembles, breezy dresses, comfy casuals, and gorgeous bodycon. In her latest style statement, she added a modern touch to her bright orange lehenga featuring a plunging neckline and an attached dupatta. In addition to this, she aptly gave fans a glimpse of her two vivid personalities, while one is a complete diva, another is too relatable.

Some of the pictures showed the Mili actress in an ethereal orange lehenga, while others saw her curled up and fast asleep on a flight in a comfortable outfit. Her orange lehenga was adorned with beadwork throughout. She matched it with a strapless blouse with a plunging neckline and keyhole detailing near the torso. However, it was the last photo that was absolutely relatable. It showed Janhvi Kapoor relaxing in a cardigan and socks.

The star kid captioned the photo, “I think it’s time we name my alter ego, because me in rl (real life) is a very different story. Any suggestions?" Soon the fandom took the opportunity to shower praise on her in the comment section. Celebrity Stylist Tanya Ghavri responded to the post with laughing emojis, while celebrity fashion designer Amit Aggarwal commented, “Ethereal”. Many of the users commented, “My Prettiest”, “This dress, omg!”, and “Gorgeous”. One of the users responded to her caption and said, “How is your alter ego not named Princess?”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. She has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her pipeline.

