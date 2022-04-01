Janhvi Kapoor Shines Like a Diamond in Silver Sequined Dress, See Photos

Janhvi Kapoor’s love affair with sequins and all things glitter seems to continue. In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the 25-year-old actress was spotted in a silver sequined Falguni Shane Peacock creation. Janhvi wore the strappy floor-length dress for the Grazia Millennial Awards on Thursday night. She was awarded the Popular Choice Award for Most Loved Millennial at the event.

Janhvi’s latest look was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. For make-up, she opted for nude lip colour and a subtle silver eye shadow look that blended into a nude shade. She wore her hair in a taut ponytail keeping her look classic and chic. Janhvi accessorised her look with a sparkling diamond ring stack.

Fans of the actress are swooning over her latest glamorous red carpet moment. Commenting on Janhvi’s post one user wrote, “Gorgeous,” while another user found her look too regal and wrote “princess.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s Thursday night look is quite similar to the dress she wore at Dharma Productions CEO Apporva Mehta’s birthday party earlier this month.

For this party, Janhvi’s sartorial choice was none other than her favourite couturier Manish Malhotra. She wore a disco ball-inspired gown that stood out for its sublime figure-hugging silhouette, accentuating her hour-glass frame. Janhvi’s gown was studded with ornate sheesha work and came with thin shoulder straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Janhvi wore her hair in a glossy middle-parted fashion and opted for a soft matte base perfected with a contour, kohl-rimmed eyes and her staple nude lips. Completing the look, she wore matching silver stilettos

Janhvi’s recent looks are a reminder of how sequins and sparkles are her all-time favourites.

